NEWPORT — Frank Schreier of Beaufort quietly knelt at an altar as an ash cross was placed on his forehead Feb. 22 at All Saints Anglican Church.
He was among thousands of Christians across the county attending Ash Wednesday services.
Schreier said the observance is an important part of his Christian faith.
“It’s a time of renewal and a time to dedicate your life again to God and to Jesus,” he said. “The most important part is following Jesus, following His teachings and His words. It’s a time of repentance and sacrifice to learn how to reflect Jesus and His sacrifice on the cross.”
In the western church, Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the 40-day celebration of Lent, leading to Easter Sunday, which this year is April 9. Ashes are traditionally placed on foreheads of Christians as an outward sign of sorrow for their sins.
Many churches observe Ash Wednesday, and the tradition dates from the early Middle Ages. It is common among Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians and many Lutherans. Methodists and Presbyterians have also adopted the practice since the mid-1980s.
Regardless of the denomination, All Saints Anglican Church pastor, the Rev. Dave Linka, said it’s a time for Christians to examine themselves.
“It’s a time to be reminded that the Lord is working to change us from the inside out by His Holy Spirit, His word and through the fellowship of the body of Christ,” he said. “
For church member Marla Webb of New Bern, the observance is a renewal of her faith.
“Advent is always looking forward to Christ’s completed mission of His crucifixion and resurrection,” she said. “It means more to me every year of how much of the burden Christ carried for me to the cross.”
