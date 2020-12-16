First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will present The Living Nativity at 4 pm. Sunday on the church lawn. This will be a time to experience the Christmas story, sing carols with the choir, hear other music and enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and s’mores around fire pits.
Those attending are asked to wear masks. Chairs will be available, or people can bring lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights. Parking will be available on Bridges Street. Enter through Westminster Hall.
The church will hold two services Christmas Eve with masks required. The church will celebrate with a family service at 4 p.m. in Westminster Hall. The church will hold a candlelight communion service at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Grace Presbyterian
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. Those attending are asked to wear masks and social distance and other coronavirus safety precautions will be in place.
