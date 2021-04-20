CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret town manager Zach Steffey’s preliminary fiscal 2021-22 budget shows a small revenue shortfall, but commissioners said last week they don’t want a property tax increase to balance it.
The discussion came during an Wednesday work session in town hall during a meeting recessed from April 12.
Mr. Steffey told the board that while he projected revenues and expenditures each at around $1.7 million, it would take a 1.75-cent property tax increase — to 23 cents per $100 of assessed value from 21.25 cents in 2020-21 — to balance expected revenues and expenditures.
Part of the expenditure problem is an increase in waste collection fees, and there’s also an increase in the fee for town attorney Brett DeSelms.
Commissioners Mike King and Steve Martin, however, said they did not intend to vote for any tax increase in the fiscal 2021-22 budget, which takes effect Thursday, July 1. Mr. Martin said he expected that, as usual, the board would need to go through each line item to eliminate a tax increase.
“I have some things I’d like to see in the budget, but if it’s going to take a tax increase, I’m not even going to ask,” Mr. King said.
Commissioner Jeff Waters also said he wanted to get a few things into the budget but preferred not to raise the tax rate.
Mr. Steffey said he usually doesn’t want to use fund balance money for recurring expenses to balance the budget but noted there are some one-time expenses for 2021-22 he is willing to pay for with money from the rainy day fund. Two are town matches for recent state grants and another is replacement of the roof on the Chalk and Gibbs insurance building, which the town owns.
Paying for those one-time expenses, plus maybe a couple others, from the fund balance instead of from projected tax revenue, should provide enough money to the general fund to eliminate the need for a tax increase, according to Mr. Steffey.
Commissioners did not reach a consensus on whether to allow that.
While several commissioners did not offer any suggestions for the budget because they hadn’t seen it until the meeting started, Mr. Waters did. He said he’d like to see the town start a program for police to periodically check in on the elderly, called “Are You OK?”
It would help the residents and also build bonds between them and the police department, he said.
Mr. Waters also said some town buildings need repairs and public works employees need help with summertime mowing of grass along streets and in town parks.
Mayor Will Baker said he’d like to see the town purchase tablet computers for elected officials.
Mr. Steffey said he hopes to get the full draft budget to the board this week.
The town manager said it’s a difficult budget year, in part because of uncertainty about sales tax revenue distributed by the state to Carteret County, who shares it amongst the municipalities.
If other towns raise their property tax rates – as some officials have indicated is likely – Cape Carteret’s share would decrease unless property taxes increase there, as well. That’s because the shares are based on ad valorem tax revenue, a distribution system Cape Carteret and several other towns have tried, so far without success, to get changed to one based on population.
“If Atlantic Beach raises its tax rate, we lose $10,000 unless we raise ours,” said Mr. Baker, one of the most outspoken leaders in the fight to shift the distribution. He added that he didn’t have a problem with using reserve money to balance the budget.
Mr. Martin predicted the county is “never” going to change the sales tax distribution system, which favors the high-value towns on Bogue Banks. He suggested Cape Carteret needs to find a way to “tap into county resources to help offset some of our budget woes.”
On a positive note, Mr. Steffey said he expects the town to get two payments, totaling $900,000, from the federal American Rescue Plan. So far, municipalities don’t know when the money will arrive or how it can be spent, however.
Commissioners want to use the funds to meet infrastructure needs, by finance officer Sandy Favreau said there has been no indication yet if that will be allowed.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
