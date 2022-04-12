CAPE CARTERET — With inflation soaring and fierce competition among towns for employees, Cape Carteret officials are eying raises for existing workers and higher starting salaries for new ones, especially police officers.
Town Manager Zach Steffey presented the results of a pay study conducted earlier this year to town commissioners during their monthly meeting Monday in town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
In it, Mr. Steffey wrote that, he compiled pay information from 17 municipalities, including the 10 others in Carteret County.
While it’s important to note that the study uses 2020 figures and salary increases have occurred since then, and that it compares hiring rates rather than actual salaries at the municipalities studied, “Across all police department positions the town … ranked last in terms of officer salary hiring rates when compared to the other agencies in Carteret County,” at $33,486. Pine Knoll Shores topped the list at $45,632, Mr. Steffey told the board in a memo.
The pay disparity, Mr. Steffey said during the meeting, is making it increasingly difficult to retain officers and to hire new ones when needed.
Although there are smaller pay discrepancies in other Cape Carteret departments that should also be fixed, Mr. Steffey said in the memo, “Based on the analysis of hiring rates, current salaries, internal career ladders, and officer feedback, staff believes that the police department has the highest probability of employee turnover.”
And he wrote, “There are significant costs associated with losing high quality officers to other agencies, which include the quality of services provided to the town as well as the budgetary impacts associated with the loss of personnel. The cost of hiring, training, and equipping new police officers ranges from $8,581-$11,429 per officer.”
Turnover also places a strain on other officers to cover shifts until a vacated position is filled, the manager said, and that often results in substantial overtime.
Mr. Steffey also noted that any pay increases this fiscal year or budgeted for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, should not preclude annual cost-of-living raises.
Police Chief Bill McKinney was at the meeting and agreed the low salaries are a big problem.
He said “hyperinflation” is hurting police officers like it’s hurting all employees, and the other police departments in the area have “left us in the dust” in terms of pay.
“The financial struggles are real,” the chief said. “I’ll be frank. (Our) officers are just not able to keep up with expenses.”
He said three officers are likely to leave if something doesn’t happen soon. That represents nearly half the force, which is currently six sworn officers plus the chief.
Commissioners indicated during the meeting they support efforts to solve the problem.
The manager and the board will continue the discussion and iron out details of what will be done during budget work sessions, the first of which is set for Monday, May 9 in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
