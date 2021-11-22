Beaufort commissioners appoint Terwilliger to board, hire Clark as next town manager

BEAUFORT — In a double-header of action items Monday night, the Beaufort Board of Commissioners appointed a new commissioner and hired the next town manager.
During a work session Monday held via Zoom, the board unanimously appointed Bob Terwilliger, the third-highest vote-getter in the Nov. 2 municipal election, to the commission seat vacated by Mayor-elect Sharon Harker, who will move to the top elected spot. Ms. Harker formally submitted her letter of resignation to Mayor Rett Newton as part of Monday’s meeting in preparation to take her oath of office Monday, Dec. 6.
Mr. Terwilliger, who serves as chairperson of the Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission and vice chairperson of the board of adjustment, will join Ms. Harker and commissioners-elect Melvin Cooper and Bucky Oliver in being sworn in Dec. 6.
Following regular business, the commission convened a closed session, ultimately returning to open session to hire the next town manager – Todd Clark.
Mr. Clark has served as city manager of Newton since 2007, according to a release from the town. He will replace town manager John Day, who will retire at the end of the year.
“We are thrilled to welcome Todd Clark and his family to Beaufort,” Mr. Newton said in the release. “He has extensive experience as a town manager, strong leadership skills, and a track record of success. With Todd at the helm of our extraordinary Town staff, the future of Beaufort is very bright!”
Mr. Clark’s previous experience includes work as a municipal government planner in Boone and as town manager for the municipalities of Catawba and Maiden. He serves on the ElectriCities of North Carolina Board of Directors and holds a bachelor’s degree in community planning and a master of public administration from Appalachian State University.
This is a developing report.
