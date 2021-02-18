CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners will hold a public hearing Thursday night on a proposal to rezone property west of Waterway RV Park and just north of Cedar Point Villas for a golf cart and boat storage business.
The town planning board Feb. 11 voted 5-1 to recommend commissioners deny the request to rezone the land from R-10 (residential, minimum lot size 10,000 square feet) to conditional light industrial warehouse (LIW) district. The property is on the south side of Highway 24 off a private driveway into Cedar Point Villas.
The meeting Thursday will be on Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
During the Feb. 11 planning board meeting, several speakers said the business would be an unwelcome intrusion into a largely residential area well off the south side of Highway 24, the town’s main business corridor, and the board agreed.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing Thursday night on a proposed Unified Development Ordinance text amendment to distinguish between a contractor’s plant or storage yard and a contractor’s office and to allow a contractor’s office in a B-1 (general business) zoning district.
Currently, the UDO only allows either use in a light industrial warehouse or industrial warehouse district.
During the Feb. 11 planning board meeting, property owner Kay Guthrie Floyd said the land has been on the market as residential for 14 years with no serious interest, in part because it is very close to the sewage treatment plant for the villas development.
A potential buyer, she said, wanted to open the business largely to serve residents of the villas, some of whom live there fulltime and many of whom own golf carts and/or boats. But nearby residents said it would devalue their properties and be noisy and aesthetically unpleasing.
Matt Hawkins, who said he has lived on nearby Bell Street for about 15 years, said he’s already been affected by a new warehouse for Sound Furniture and Appliance, just behind that business, and doesn’t want another commercial operation near his family’s home.
Leanne Burns, representing the homeowners’ association for Cedar Point Villas, said its board of directorsvoted to oppose it, and other nearby residents said the additional impervious surface from the development would increase existing flooding problems.
The potential buyer, developer Bill Bodenhamer of Jacksonville, said there would be four to six buildings and no maintenance at the business, as some neighbors said they feared. He said the business would fit well at the site and not cause problems for the residents.
But only planning board member TJ Williams voted against member Michael Castellano’s motion to recommend against the rezoning.
Mr. Williams said he understood the residents’ concerns, but believes more condominiums on the property would be just as problematic. He added that he doesn’t like to see land that could be used remain vacant so long and cited the property’s proximity to the sewer plant and the RV park as reasons a business would be suitable.
Mr. Hawkins, however, said where Mr. Williams sees empty space that should be used, he and his family see pleasing open space.
Board member Doug Pittner said he was concerned the business would affect residents’ quality of life.
“If we start opening Pandora’s Box for light industrial warehouse (zoning), where does it stop?” Chairperson Josh Reilly asked.
Similarly, board member Jerry Riggs said rezoning the property could open the door to similar requests in other largely areas.
Mr. Riggs, Mr. Reilly, Mr. Pittner and Joe Morello voted for Mr. Castellano’s motion.
Votes on both items on the Thursday agenda will take place Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in another Zoom meeting.
To join the meeting board of commissioners meeting Thursday via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89655387564?pwd=dmpFRG1wQWQ4a3VOR2p3TG4wTjY2UT09.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
