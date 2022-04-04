MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County fishermen will see “very little change” from 43 re-adopted fisheries rules, according to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
The DMF announced Friday, April 1 that 43 re-adopted fisheries rules have gone into effect. The rules, readopted under a state-mandated periodic review schedule, are a portion of existing fisheries rules the N.C. General Statutes.
According to the DMF, most of the rules pertain to sanitation standards for commercial crustacean processing procedures and contain minor updates.
“Other changes pertain to rules for inter-jurisdictional species and remove harvest requirements that are out of date, relying on proclamations instead to respond to interstate and federal management changes,” the division said. “Several rules about general requirements and fishing gears contain only minor grammatical changes.”
Full text of the rules can be found in the April 1 supplement to the 2020 N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Rulebook at the website www.deq.nc.gov//DMF-Rules.
The rules were readopted by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission at its February 23-25 meeting. The commission also adopted 13 other rules at its February meeting; these rules are under a mandatory legislative review period and will not become effective until at least the 30th legislative day of the 2022 short session of the N.C. General Assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.