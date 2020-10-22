CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Thursday night will discuss for the first time Commissioner John Nash’s proposal to switch Cedar Point to a manager form of government, instead of an administrator, and add a fifth commissioner to the board.
Mr. Nash brought up the two proposals at the end of the board’s September meeting and said afterward he didn’t expect his fellow commissioners to discuss them that night. However, in a subsequent interview, he said he envisions the board adopting a resolution of intent to make the changes during its regular meeting Tuesday. That would get the necessary paperwork started at the state level to make the change.
If that happens, the board could hold a public hearing, possibly as early as November, and vote then to make the changes. State law also allows the changes to be enacted through a referendum, but Mr. Nash said he doesn’t foresee that being necessary. The board could adopt the change of government – from a mayor-council to a council-manager under state statutes – by a simple majority vote without a referendum.
As for adding a new town commission seat, Mr. Nash said it would give voters more chances to express their will.
In the 2019 election, the seats of the mayor and two commissioners were up for election. In 2021, two commissioners are up.
Under Mr. Nash’s plan, the town would add an open seat for that election, and from then on, voters could vote on three seats every two years. The delay until the 2021 election would obviate the need for commissioners to appoint a new board member between the time of the change and the November 2021 election, he said.
Mr. Nash said in September he believes it’s the right time for the town to make the changes.
“We now have six employees and a $985,000 budget,” he noted.
In an interview, he said he believes that combined with continued growth in the town, there’s ample justification for the changes.
Cedar Point is the only remaining town in the county with a significant number of employees and a substantial budget not to have gone to the manager system. Two other towns have no manager or administrator. Bogue has one part-time employee and Peletier has a part-time clerk and a part-time code enforcement officer.
Under the administrator system, called “mayor-council” in state statute, commissioners or council members oversee individual departments. Under the manager system, known as “council-manager,” the manager is head of all departments and, at least in theory, can hire or fire employees without board approval, except for the town attorney.
