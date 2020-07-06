Carteret County confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, total 111

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reports seven additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Carteret County since Thursday, bringing the total to 111 cases.
The county provided an updated COVID-19 case count via its website, carteretcountync.gov, at 4 p.m. Monday. There was no daily update Friday because of Independence Day. The county website also contains an updated map displaying cases broken down by zip code.
According to the latest update, 48 of 111 confirmed cases are considered active, 60 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three people have died. The most recent COVID-19-related death in Carteret County was reported in April.
The county reports health providers have taken specimens for COVID-19 testing from 2,449 patients, resulting in 111 positive confirmations, 2,159 negative results, two inconclusive and 177 pending test results.
