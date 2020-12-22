PKS officials, volunteers present $50K donation to Hope for The Warriors

PINE KNOLL SHORES — In a year marked by distance and difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic, one community came together Dec. 15 to demonstrate the Christmastime spirit of giving.
Pine Knoll Shores officials and volunteers met just behind town hall to present Hope For The Warriors Community Engagement Manager Michelle Rademacher with a $50,000 donation. The money was raised during the Kayak for The Warriors golf tournament held July 31. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing assistance to retired and active duty service members and their families.
The golf tournament was held this year at the Crystal Coast County Club in lieu of the town’s annual kayak and paddleboard race, which was canceled because of the pandemic.
Ms. Rademacher said while Hope for The Warriors usually has about 400 fundraising events a year, this year it had only four.
“You don’t know how much this (donation) means to us,” Ms. Rademacher said. “It’s been a devastating year for us, but our programs are still in place. This is huge.”
Pine Knoll Shores Mayor John Brodman said he thinks the golf tournament was one of the biggest and best successes the town has had.
“It was a great opportunity to partner with the new, refurbished country club and helped us salvage 2020,” Mayor Brodman said. “This is the 13th year Pine Knoll Shores has sponsored events like this (for Hope for The Warriors).”
The mayor said the town is nearing $1 million raised for the organization, and he thinks next year will be even better, especially if the virus is curbed in time for the next Kayak for The Warriors event, where town officials and volunteers hope to hold their regular race and a second golf tournament.
Mayor Broadman praised the town’s volunteers who helped run the tournament, especially lead coordinator Jean McDanal.
Ms. McDanal said the tournament was “fabulous.”
“Everybody had a wonderful time,” she said. “We’d been locked down with COVID-19; being able to get out in the sunshine with other people was special.”
