Merrimon fire contained at 1 acre, two homes saved

MERRIMON — A woods fire on Cummins Creek Road burned about 1 acre in the Down East community of Merrimon Tuesday afternoon.
Down East fire departments responded quickly to the call, which went out at about 3:20 p.m., but soon realized they needed help and called for aid from the N.C. Forest Service office on Highway 101. The service sent a tractor.
“We used the tractor to plow a line to contain it,” N.C. Forest Ranger Brent Toler said Tuesday night. “Two homes were saved.”
There was a brief downpour of rain at the site, Mr. Toler added, “but looking at it, a lot of it ran off and didn’t soak in.”
The forest service planned to go back to the site Wednesday and work on any remaining hot spots.
“Lot of areas are so dry we need a slow, soaking rain to make a difference in the fuel moisture,” Mr. Toler said,
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Despite several large woods fires over the past week, including the 150-acre Camp Sam Hatcher fire off Eckerd Road in Newport, Mr. Toler said the service said there’s “no talk of a burn ban right now.”
