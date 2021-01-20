BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday arrested James Daniel Killough, 61, of Newport, on charges of indecent liberties with a child and felony statutory sex offence with a child under 15.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, detectives launched an investigation Jan. 11 into a report of possible sexual abuse. Detectives say a child told a forensic interviewer at the Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center about the alleged incident.
Detectives spoke with Mr. Killough before arresting him, the release states.
He is being held at the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $350,000 secured bond and had a first court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in Carteret County District Court.
