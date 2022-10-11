BEAUFORT - As the cost of living continues to increase year after year, the need for affordable rental housing is quickly becoming a critical problem across many towns and cities across the nation.
To help combat this issue locally, the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) announced during a commissioners' meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 the approval of a public-private partnership with developer WinnCompanies to create more than 300 affordable housing units in the town.
The majority of funding for the project is expected to come through federal tax credits, according to BHA Chairman Richard deButts.
The BHA currently has 100 rental units ranging in size from one to five bedrooms located at three sites in Beaufort.
The largest of the existing sites is located on Legion Drive and Second Street and includes a community building and park facility.
The other units are at Turner, Craven, Broad and Queen streets.
The development of the new units will take place on the 27 acres of land controlled by the BHA. The plans unveiled Monday also include upgrading the existing units.
"The board of commissioners of the Beaufort Housing Authority has brought Beaufort a tremendous opportunity to increase affordable rent with mixed income housing and at the same time found a way to stabilize our financial future," deButts said.
Before the new units could be constructed, a myriad of issues will need to be addressed, according to deButts. Topics such as density rezoning, water and sewer development and road construction all will need to be resolved during the process.
The topic was well received Monday evening by the town's commissioners and mayor, with many members of the board stressing the need for creating a strong partnership between the town board and the BHA to facilitate the development.
"This is a huge step forward for the town of Beaufort," said Commissioner Bob Terwilliger. "The opportunity you're offering here for the residents is unheard of in most cities."
Though there is currently a waitlist of approximately 30 people, the BHA is still seeking applicants for income-based rental units.
Those interested in applying may email rachel@beauforthousingnc.com or visit the BHA's website at www.beauforthousingnc.com for more information.
