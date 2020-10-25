BOA to meet Monday
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom for its October meeting.
On the agenda is approval of the Sept. 28 meeting minutes and approval of the 2021 meeting calendar.
To join the virtual meeting, visit zoom.us/j/96128470530?pwd=aFF6U1pvam5PRDgveHQ3dUlCSnVPZz09.
Town council to meet Monday
The Atlantic Beach Town Council will meet for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public. Those who wish to attend may find a link to connect at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com.
PKS commission to meet Tuesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Planning Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall board room at 100 Municipal Circle.
The public may attend the meeting via webinar. A link will be available online at the town website, townofpks.com.
