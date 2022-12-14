EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle has hired a new law firm to represent the town, replacing Richard Stanley, who is retiring from the practice of law effective Dec. 31.
The announcement of the new firm, Crossley, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes PLLC of Wilmington, came during the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night. The firm has represented the town in a few major cases.
Stanley has worked for the town for a total of 42 years and announced his impending retirement in September. Town officials honored him Tuesday night by giving him a certificate of appreciation and achievement, along with a watch and remarks by a few of the mayors and staff members who served with him.
First up was Ronnie Watson, a longtime town businessman who was the town’s mayor when the board hired Stanley in 1977 to replace Henry Boshamer.
“This guy right here is something else,” Watson said, referring to Stanley. “What a blessing he has been to the town and as a person. He did a lot of it (work) for nothing. You will always be loved and cared for. Thank you for being my friend.”
Next came Art Schools, who was the town’s mayor for 12 years, ending in 2013.
“Forty-two years is a long time,” he said. “That’s like 500 or something (town board) meetings. When I think about you, I think about when we asked you a question, you gave a direct answer. I certainly appreciated that. I knew when I got sidetracked, you’d get me back on track.”
Former Emerald Isle Manager Frank Rush, who is now town manager in Cape Carteret, worked with Stanley for about 15 of those 42 years.
“You made an amazing contribution to the town, to me and to the staff,” he said. “You were always firm when you needed to be and flexible when you could be.”
Former Mayor Eddie Barber, who served from 2013 through 2021, could not be present, but sent in a written statement, read by current Mayor Jason Holland.
In it, he said two words come to mind when he thinks about Stanley: honesty and integrity.
“You were always honest, and your integrity was beyond reproach,” the statement said.
Mayor Holland said it had been a pleasure to work with Stanley for the past year he’s been in office.
“It’s been an honor to serve alongside you,” he said.
“It’s been fun,” Stanley said when asked to speak. “I’ve met a lot of wonderful people. This place is beautiful, the best town on the North Carolina coast, and you have taken care of it."
In addition to Emerald Isle, Stanley has served at one time or another as the attorney for Carteret County, Beaufort, Atlantic Beach and the Carteret County Airport Board. He also served five terms as mayor of his longtime hometown, Beaufort. All that time, he’s run a thriving private attorney’s office.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
