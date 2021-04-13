Sanderson introduces 2 fisheries bills now winding through the General Assembly

RALEIGH — State legislators are tweaking a fisheries management bill that outlines and streamlines the creation of management plans, eliminating some proposed requirements for state fisheries managers, while adding others.
On March 17, state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, introduced Senate Bill 317, an amended version of the Marine Fisheries Reform Act. The bill passed its second and third readings April 1 and was received April 5 by the state House. As of April 8, the bill is before the House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations. Previously, the bill went before the Senate’s Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee, which proposed a substitute for the bill, adopted March 30.
Sen. Sanderson said in a Tuesday interview with the News-Times he was the one who made the changes while the bill was before the committee.
“The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and Department of Environmental Quality (staff) came to me and requested them,” the senator said. “We have a new secretary of the DEQ, and we’re going to have a new person in charge of the DMF. They wanted to give them a chance to do some of these things on their own, without direction from the General Assembly.”
The committee’s substitute for S.B. 317 removed proposed changes to MFC membership requirements; removed language to consider any electronic, oral or other communication among a majority of the commission an official meeting; and removed a proposed requirement to publish MFC meeting agendas.
Other changes made in the substitute include adding a requirement that the MFC must provide written reasons for rejecting conclusions or recommendations from an advisory committee.
Sen. Sanderson said S.B. 317 was first introduced in 2019, but it failed to pass the House at the time, so it’s been re-introduced this year. The bill proposes a suite of changes to the existing Marine Fisheries Reform Act. The amended act creates new language for the creation of fishery management plans, which Sen. Sanderson said are intended to bring the act up-to-date with federal regulations and streamline the process.
“I think the DMF is having to do a lot of double work,” he said. “We’re trying to help them do their work better. It will bring FMPs into the 21st century and get rid of a lot of duplication…We’re trying to make it so the average citizen can understand what’s going on in our fisheries.”
The amended act, if made into law, will task the DMF with drafting fisheries management plans for approval by the fisheries commission. These drafts must be based on fishery management standards and best available scientific, technical and economic data. FMPs will be designed with a given fishery’s unique practices, which, according to the amended act, would allow different plans to use different management techniques. Management plans must also include a set time period, no more than two years from the date of a plan’s adoption, to end overfishing in the fishery and a set time period, no more than 10 years from adoption, to achieve sustainable harvest in the fishery.
The commission will be authorized by S.B. 317 to regulate non-native species, including regulating these species’ importation, exportation and gear used to harvest them.
One recreational fishing conservation group has concerns about S.B. 317. Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina Executive Director David Sneed said they’re questioning what in the bill would substantially benefit the resource – in terms of conservation, sustainability and securing the public interest – and “what is the justification for usurping the policy role of the commission and vesting it within the division.”
“That is a clear departure from tradition, the way that North Carolina wildlife resources are managed and the typical way the coastal fish stocks are managed in other states,” Mr. Sneed said. “The concerns we raised with a similar bill filed in 2019 (S.B. 554) remain and haven’t been addressed, nor have our suggestions on how the bill could be improved been considered.”
Mr. Sneed said the association, however, does support some of the legislative reforms in the bill, specifically those relating to the N.C. Marine Patrol’s enforcement authority. He went on to say CCA-NC reminds state legislators of the concerns raised in 2019 with S.B. 554.
“Without consideration of input on needed fisheries management reform from all stakeholders, including the conservation and recreational fishing communities, we’ll continue to oppose this bill as written, as it does little to improve the current condition of our state managed fish stocks,” he said.
S.B. 317 isn’t the only fisheries bill going through the General Assembly. Sen. Sanderson, along with Sen. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover, and Sen. Michael Lazzara, R-Onslow, introduced Senate Bill 296, the Collaboratory/Fisheries Study Act, March 15. Like S.B. 317, it too had a substitute adopted, with changes largely clerical in nature, passed its second and third readings April 1, was received April 5 by the House and, as of April 8, is also before the House Committee on Rules, Calendar and Operations.
According to the language of S.B. 296, the bill, if made law, would direct the N.C. Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to conduct a study on the status of the coastal and marine fisheries regulated by the state. The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission writes regulations for such fisheries, while the DMF enforces them and gathers data for the commission for its decision-making.
“The collaboratory shall analyze trends through time,” the bill says, “spanning the last few decades or longer, to assess and develop policy recommendations to better manage the overall health and viability of the state’s fisheries and fisheries’ habitats.”
The bill names 13 finfish and shellfish species on which to focus the study: bay scallops, blue crab, eastern oyster, estuarine striped bass, hard clam, kingfishes, red drum, river herring, sheepshead, shrimp, Southern flounder, spotted seatrout and striped mullet.
Other state agencies and local governments will provide assistance for this study as the collaboratory requests it. The results of the study are due before the N.C. Environmental Review Commission by Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Sen. Sanderson said he hopes these bills will be well received by the House.
“Like all industries, the fishing industry has suffered over the years,” he said. “We’re tying to get it to where people can make a living in it…I’d rather not eat shrimp from Taiwan, I’d rather eat shrimp and fish from right here in North Carolina.”
