EMERALD ISLE — After months of work by the planning department – encompassing work by current director Michelle Eitner and former director Josh Edmondson – and other town staff, town commissioners Tuesday night voted 5-0 to adopt changes in the Unified Development Ordinance.
Although there are changes in various sections of the UDO, the section on stormwater management might have the most impact and have been the most discussed by residents and property owners.
Specifically, the amendment requires that all stormwater management plans submitted for developments must be professionally designed, and that all must be inspected and approved by a design professional, and the applicant for the development permit must provide a certification at the completion of the project.
The changes come as the town for the past year or two has increasingly focused on stormwater management and stormwater management improvements in the wake of redevelopment that has seen development of larger buildings to replace smaller ones, increasing stormwater runoff because of increases in impervious surface, even after smaller rainfall events than in the past. Projects are underway or in planning stages in many areas in town, mostly using federal grant funds.
Residents in many neighborhoods have clamored for changes as they have seen more flooding, and the town has also taken action to reduce the likelihood of extensive clearing of lots.
For example, removal of any tree with a 3-inch caliper or greater at 36 inches above grade now requires a permit, as do some other lesser vegetation alterations.
Wednesday, after the meeting, Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp praised the adoption of the amendment.
“Emerald Isle is focused on stormwater management and protecting property owners throughout the entirety of our jurisdiction.” He said. “The recent updates made to the UDO will help newly constructed homes, while simultaneously protecting existing buildings and residences.
“Fortunately, we have also received multiple grants to improve upon the current drainage system. This comprehensive approach to growth will benefit everyone.”
Also during the meeting the board received an update from the Moffatt & Nichol engineering firm on ongoing town plans to try to relocate the channel to and from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission regional boating access facility in Bogue Sound.
Residents say it is too close to shore, resulting in property erosion and destruction of marsh grass by boat wakes.
Moffatt & Nichol reported Tuesday that it continues to estimate the cost of a relocation project at around $1.825 million. The town has $130,000 on hand through a grant from the N.C. General Assembly but has applied for a grant from the state Shallow Draft Inlet Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund – which is funded by boat fuel taxes and boat title purchase and transfer fees – which would probably pay two-thirds of the total project cost, leaving the local government to pay more than $600,000, either out of town coffers or with other grants.
Moffatt & Nichol also said initial state surveys of the submerged aquatic vegetation and shellfish beds in the proposed alternative channels look promising but are as yet incomplete. For example, the surveys found almost no SAV, but another survey will be needed in spring to account for the possibility of seasonal death and regrowth of the SAV, which provides habitat for juveniles of many marine species.
The company said surveys found five shellfish beds in the alternative channels, but in two of those, all the shellfish were dead.
State and federal rules make it very difficult to obtain dredging permits for projects that would disrupt significant SAV and shellfish beds.
Moffatt & Nichol also told commissioners that a relocated channel would still require maintenance dredging, as shoaling continues in the area.
