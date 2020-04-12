BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and consider a number of items, including a residential solid waste fee increase, at its April meeting Monday.
The board will convene at 6 p.m. electronically, using the Zoom meeting platform in accordance with public health guidelines regarding social distancing and mass gatherings.
The public can join the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/996282310 and using the meeting ID 996 282 310 or one-tap mobile at +16465588656,,996282310# US.
On the agenda is a public hearing and consideration of a staff-initiated request to rezone multiple parcels in the downtown area and update the town’s zoning map. The changes follow completion of the Gallants Channel bridge project and the recent expansion of the town’s corporate limits to include a portion of Rachel Carson Reserve.
At the board’s workshop in March, Town Planning and Zoning Director Kyle Garner referred to the changes as “cleaning up” the zoning map to eliminate instances of split zoning and other issues.
Some of the parcels included in the rezoning proposal are the county courthouse and parcels owned by Ann Street United Methodist Church, the Beaufort Historical Association and the N.C. Department of Transportation. Staff has proposed most of the parcels be rezoned to transitional.
Also on the agenda is a request from Waste Industries, the town’s solid waste collection contractor, to increase the residential solid waste collection fee by 2.1%, from $18.78 to $19.17 per month.
The increase appears as an item for approval on the board’s consent agenda, as the annual fee adjustment is included in the town’s contract with Waste Industries.
At the board’s March workshop, some commissioners expressed dismay at the increase.
Other items on the consent agenda include:
- Approval of draft minutes from the board’s March 9 meeting.
- Approval for the clerk to investigate a petition for voluntary annexation for the Old Seaport Development off Aqua 10 Road.
- Approval of the fiscal year 2020 audit contract.
- Approval of the upcoming budget calendar.
- Approval of a budget amendment to use fund balance money to complete renovations at the police department annex building, $40,000; replace a Public Works Department truck, $12,000; and fund greater than expected legal expenditures, $40,000.
- Approval to move the Saturday, May 9 Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon to Sunday, Oct. 11.
Discussions set for Monday include a request for funding from the Beaufort Development Association for $7,500 for marketing efforts post-pandemic and the appropriation of $6,100 in downtown parking revenues for Christmas decorations for “uptown” Beaufort. The board is also set to discuss the possibility of the town financing the purchase of a ladder truck for the fire department.
