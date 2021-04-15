Volunteer group 'terns' out to protect vulnerable shorebirds

EMERALD ISLE — Volunteers with Beach Bird Stewards of Emerald Isle spent most of a day last week doing their best to protect a tiny, federally protected shorebird, the least tern.
Working with staff from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission April 6, the stewards marked off, with 150 posts, strings and flags, about a 1.5-mile perimeter around the birds’ habitat at The Point on Bogue Inlet.
According to volunteer Ed Phillips, the idea is to keep humans and pets away from the area where terns breed and nest. Education also plays a role.
“The least terns spend most of the year in the Caribbean and northern South America and Central America,” Mr. Phillips said in an email. “They begin to arrive here in mid-April. A few have been sighted already.”
The least tern population at The Point isn’t endangered, but it’s still protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
According to the Cornell Lab for Birds, least terns are the smallest of the tern family, ranging 8.3 to 9.1 inches long, weighing from 1.3 to 1.9 ounces and with a wingspan of 18.9 to 20.9 inches.
“Least terns prefer to nest on sandy beaches where they face the threat of predators such as feral and free ranging cats, dogs, coyotes, raccoons, ghost crabs, human impact and changing environments such as flooding,” the WRC said on its website.
The bird uses a variety of sites on which to nest, including sand, dredge material islands and even gravel parking lots. Females usually lay one to three eggs. The adults feed by diving into shallow water for small fish and catching insects, and during the nesting season, they often carry food back to the nest to feed the young birds or each other, according to the WRC.
Mr. Phillips said the volunteers see numerous nests each year and the terns swarm in the air to scare off potential predators.
“We try to remain somewhat distant from the enclosures to reduce this stress,” he said.
The problem, according to the WRC, is the eggs can overheat and become unviable if both adult birds are off the nest for as little as 10 to 20 minutes.
According to the National Audubon Society, the egg incubation period is 20 to 25 days. Hatchlings leave the nest after a few days and find places to hide nearby. Both parents feed the young, which can usually begin flying in about 20 days.
The bird stewards said they enjoy helping the terns survive.
“The least terns begin departing the area in late July and by late August, they’re mostly gone,” Mr. Phillips said.
Sam Bland, an expert on coastal birds and a former superintendent of Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County, said in an interview Tuesday Mr. Phillips is an experienced and knowledgeable volunteer. Mr. Bland also praised the group for caring about the vulnerable creatures.
Mr. Bland has worked with the Emerald Isle stewards for years and said they do things right. He stressed the volunteers are advised every step of the way by the WRC.
“They do a great job,” he said of the stewards. “They turn out on weekends and advise people to keep their dogs on leashes.”
He also praised the group’s efforts to keep warning signs in the right places, since the terns don’t always land and nest in the same place each year.
“The birds can’t read signs,” Mr. Bland said.
Mr. Phillips said last year was a successful one at The Point, with about 200 nesting pairs observed.
Beach Bird Stewards work closely with Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol members, who walk the beach early each morning.
“We rely on their early morning patrols to alert us to problems with the enclosure and to assist in recovering wounded or ill birds and any other animals,” Mr. Phillips said. “We are always seeking volunteers to help monitor the fencing and educate the public.”
No experience is required, and the group tries to help and protect other shorebirds, as well, including Wilson’s plovers.
To volunteer, email beachbirdsteward@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
