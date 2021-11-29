Carteret County narrows in on interview candidates as it looks to fill shore protection vacancy

EMERALD ISLE — Carteret County Beach Commission Chairperson Jim Normile said Monday county staff is close to interviewing candidates to replace County Shore Protection Office manager Greg Rudolph.
Mr. Rudolph’s last day was Nov. 12.
Mr. Normile said there are a good number of applications for the position and the county “is doing due diligence” to determine which candidates to interview.
“We were slowed down by the holidays, but we’re working on it,” said Mr. Normile, an Emerald Isle town commissioner who will leave that elected position next week. “But we feel good about it.”
The ideal goal is to hire a replacement for Mr. Rudolph by the end of the calendar year, Mr. Normile said, although there’s little or no likelihood anyone hired can be on the job that soon.
The applicants appear highly qualified, with “lots of degrees,” he noted.
The post is considered “non-graded,” meaning the County Board of Commissioners would determine and set the salary, and County Human Resources indicated there is no hiring range. Mr. Rudolph was making $154,470, including benefits, at the time of his departure.
Another factor, Mr. Normile said, is the length of time it would take the person ultimately hired to relocate to Carteret County, if necessary.
The beach commission chairperson said he hopes to be able to provide more concrete information on the process in a few days.
Speaking during a beach commission meeting earlier this month, Mr. Normile said the panel might need to hold a special meeting before its next meeting, on Feb. 14, to discuss a potential hire or the continuation of the process.
Doug Huggett, a senior environmental permit specialist and project manager for Moffatt & Nichol, the county’s beach engineering firm, is temporarily handling Mr. Rudolph’s duties on a part-time basis at a cost not to exceed $30,000. The temporary position is funded by the county’s occupancy tax, like Mr. Rudolph’s salary during his long tenure. The tax is 6% on all rental accommodations and half of it goes to the beach nourishment fund, the other half to tourism promotion.
Mr. Huggett said Monday he doesn’t know how long he will be in the position.
“I know the county is in the interview process,” he said. “Everyone is hoping to get a great person for the job as quickly as possible.”
He added that he is keeping the office running as smoothly as possible.
“Rudi did a great job filling me in on what needs to be done,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
