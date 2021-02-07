Most Popular
Articles
- Atlantic Beach discusses preparation for I-42 extension
- Businessman offers reward for information on Emerald Isle break-in
- Atlantic Beach PD cancels search for missing woman
- Salter Path man sentenced in Craven County court for drug trafficking offense
- School officials express frustration over governor’s reopening guidance
- Crews respond to motor vehicle collision in Otway Tuesday
- Sheriff’s office arrests 7 after community tips lead to drug bust
- Justin Stein, 39; no service
- Emerald Isle petitioners want to retain full beach-driving season
- Atlantic Beach planners recommend 2-foot freeboard amendment
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Social media fix? (118)
- EDITORIAL: Revenge versus leadership will be Biden’s challenge (71)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Repent and ask for forgiveness (58)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Need to Learn and Repent (58)
- EDITORIAL: President Biden’s speech lacked a grand vision (52)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: They all played a part (49)
- EDITORIAL: Guilt by association is dividing the country (31)
- EDITORIAL: School choice is a desperate need (29)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Remember what he has done for Americans (26)
- Murphy opposes impeachment, use of 25th Amendment against Trump (24)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.