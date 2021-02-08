Carteret County confirms 41st COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department Monday confirmed another county resident has died from complications associated with COVID-19, bringing the number of COVID-related deaths in Carteret County up to 41.
According to a release, the death occurred Jan. 31. The resident was in their 80s and reportedly had preexisting health conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, the county said no additional information about the deceased individual will be released.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the county’s release. “We are working quickly to get vaccines into the community, however, the vaccination process will take some time before the majority of our population is vaccinated. So, it is important to continue to practice the 3W’s to lower the chances of contracting COVID-19; wear masks when around others, wait 6 feet apart from others, and wash your hands often.”
Meanwhile, health officials reported Monday 40 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, bringing the total to 4,121 documented cases since last March. Of those, officials report 3,895 people are considered recovered and 185 cases are active, 97 fewer active cases than was reported Friday.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City ticked up Monday, as well, from five to seven.
Residents can learn more about the state’s vaccination distribution plan and find which vaccination group they fall under at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.