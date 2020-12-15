MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College instructor Karen Bochnovic is one of four across the state selected as a finalist for the final round of the 2021 North Carolina Community College System Excellence in Teaching Award.
She serves as the chairperson of Academic Success and Arts and Sciences at CCC.
“I am extremely honored to have been chosen as a finalist and am excited to represent Carteret Community College,” Ms. Bochnovic said in a press release issued Monday. “I am so thankful for Dr. Mancini’s (CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini) support with the Excellence in Teaching award.”
The State Board of Community Colleges established the N.C. Community College System Excellence in Teaching Award, sponsored by R.J. Reynolds, in 1985. The award provides statewide recognition of faculty members who exemplify the highest quality and standards of instruction throughout the system.
The top award recipient will receive a cash prize of $8,000 and a plaque. The recipient’s college foundation will receive a cash prize of $2,000. The finalists will receive a cash award of $500 and certificates. Certificates will also be given to the colleges of the award recipient and finalists.
To compete for the award, instructors must be nominated by their college president.
A screening committee reviewed the initial applications and selected the semi-finalists to interview. Ms. Bochnovic participated in her 50-minute Zoom interview with the committee Nov. 17 for the semi-final round and her second interview Dec. 11 as a finalist. Now, she waits to see if she was selected as the top winner.
The Excellence in Teaching selection committee will recommend the award recipient to the state board.
Of the finalist, Dr. Mancini said, “Not only is Karen Bochnovic an excellent instructor, but she is a dedicated and passionate student advocate. Karen is the kind of instructor who goes the extra mile to make her students’ learning experiences clear and easy to navigate, while at the same time holding them to a high standard of performance and achievement.”
Dr. Mancini continued, “She is creative, tireless in her efforts for continuous improvement, and always willing to learn and incorporate new technology and techniques. In addition to all of that, she is kind and gracious with everyone. We at Carteret Community College are proud that she is representing us in this statewide award."
Dr. Mancini selected Ms. Bochnovic based on seven criteria:
- Interactions with students that focus on their successful development as whole persons.
- Effective classroom environments that result in motivated students and successful learning.
- Innovations in teaching methods, including the effective use of technology.
- Professional development activities and experiences that enhance teaching effectiveness.
- Leadership roles beyond the classroom related to the practice and profession of teaching.
- Past recognition and awards received as a faculty member.
Overall consistent and excellent job behaviors that exhibit unselfish devotion and significant contributions to student, college and system success.
