CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night voted unanimously to lease a portion of a building the town just bought to the man who sold it to them.
The 5-0 vote to lease two offices and a restroom in the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building on a 1.71-acre tract off Sherwood Avenue came during the commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall.
The town bought the building from L.A. Johnson who had his construction company’s office in the structure. Johnson will pay the town $950 a month during the one-year lease, which could be extended on a month-to-month basis after it expires on Oct. 1, 2023.
Commissioners voted 5-0 in May to buy the building, which is across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department and will eventually be used as a recreation center and venue for community events, as well as office space and storage.
The building measures 75-by-100 feet with a 20-by-40-foot extension on one side. It includes a reception area, offices, bathrooms, storage space, a 1,500-square-foot mezzanine and an open gym area.
To finance the purchase, the town used $200,000 from its reserve fund and a $735,000 loan with a 3.6% interest rate from First Bank. The term of the loan is 15 years.
Town Manager David Rief said at the meeting that Johnson wants to keep his office space in the building until he builds something else.
The manager said the mortgage cost through First Bank is $15,691 per quarter, which breaks down to about $3,922 per month.
No tax rate increase is anticipated because of the purchase.
Rief said that during discussion about development of the town’s new comprehensive plan, “Numerous residents indicated a strong desire for more recreational opportunities.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
