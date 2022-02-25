NC Symphony dedicates song to plane crash victims during performance for county students

MOREHEAD CITY — If music can bring healing to the soul, the N.C. Symphony performance Wednesday for county fourth- and fifth-graders helped ease the pain of the recent loss of eight people in a plane crash near Drum Inlet.
The symphony, during its education concert series in the West Carteret High School auditorium, dedicated its performance of “America the Beautiful” to the victims of the plane crash on Feb. 13. Four of those killed were students at East Carteret High School and six of the eight individuals were from Down East. Two victims were from Greenville.
“We understand your community just went through a great loss and we would like to dedicate this piece, ‘America the Beautiful,’ to the lives lost in the plane crash,” conductor Joseph Peters said prior to the moving rendition.
The piece was among many performed by the symphony as part of its “What Makes Music, Music?” concert series. The theme was about how composers create music to help people feel emotion.
Following the performance, Mr. Peters said he hoped the music lifted the spirits of students and teachers in attendance.
“That’s the most meaningful part of what we do,” Mr. Peters said. “What music does for our spirits is the most meaningful thing.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who attended the concert, said he appreciated the kind gesture by the musicians and conductor.
“Music has a way of capturing our emotions and dedicating that song at a moment when our community has been hurting and struggling is an incredibly kind thing,” Dr. Jackson said.
Tommy Bennett, chairman of the Big Rock Foundation charitable committee, which sponsors the concert each year for county students, said he, too, was deeply touched by the gesture.
“The theme of today was how music can generate emotions. I feel a sense of pride that the symphony recognized our community and what it has just gone through,” he said. “It was very meaningful.”
He added that it’s been two years since the symphony has gone out on educational tours due to COVID-19. While the group normally only performs for fourth-graders, Mr. Bennett said this year the organization agreed to two performances — one for fourth-graders and one for fifth-graders — since current fifth-graders did not get the opportunity to hear the symphony last year.
“What a great gesture by the symphony to allow that group of fifth-graders to get to hear them, too,” he said. “We’re (the Big Rock Foundation) just delighted to be able to do this as a gesture of our commitment to Carteret County, particularly to our youth.”
In addition to the patriotic song, the symphony performed many classical pieces from great composers like Mozart and Beethoven. During the performance, the conductor wove in lessons on the elements of music, which included structure, dynamics, rhythm and melody.
Mr. Peters also introduced students to the various sections of the orchestra, which were strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion.
Prior to the concert, bass player Bob Anderson, who has been with the symphony 51 years, spent a few minutes introducing students to the bass. He, too, said he was glad to perform for county students following such a tragic incident in the county.
“I hope the kids here today got something good out of our performance, and a bit of culture. I hope they had a good time, even if it was just for an hour,” Mr. Anderson said.
Judging by the reaction of Newport Elementary School fifth-grader Owen Statler, the symphony made a definite impact.
“It was the best performance I’ve ever seen in my whole life,” Owen said.
NES fifth-grader Isai Sandoval agreed.
“It was great,” he said. “It made me feel emotional.”
NES fifth-grader Hailey McKay said, “It was really great how they all stayed together in time.”
