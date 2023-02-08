MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College recently presented awards to three students that puts them in the running for state accolades as well.
The college presented: the Academic Excellence Award to Norah Patterson; the Dallas Herring Achievement Award to Mya Pope; and the Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award to Anthony Pile.
The students were selected from among their peers for their strong academic performance, outstanding leadership and service, and personal and professional integrity. As local award recipients, these students have earned the nomination and honor to proceed in the award selection process at the state level with the North Carolina Community College System in March.
Patterson, a current student in the general occupational technology program, was selected as the recipient of the Academic Excellence Award. This award recognizes and encourages scholarship among the students of the NC Community College System. Created in 1998, the Academic Excellence Award is the highest academic honor that the system can bestow on its students. Every year, one student is selected from each of the 58 North Carolina community colleges. They must be currently enrolled, have completed at least 12 semester hours in an associate’s degree program and have a cumulative grade point average of no less than 3.25.
“Norah is the pinnacle of academic success,” Verna Chambers, Chairperson of math, engineering and physics at CCC. “No goal is too high, and nothing is out of her reach. She is going to go far in life and do amazing things. We are so proud of her.”
Pope, an Associate in Arts student, was selected as the recipient of the Dallas Herring Achievement Award. The award was established in 2010 by the NC Community College System to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring, whose philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go,” is the guiding principle of the system. The award is given annually to a current or former community college student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy. At the state level, Pope’s nomination, which includes a 500-word essay on how she best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy, will be evaluated by a selection committee of the Student Development Administration Association (SDAA). If selected as the state recipient, she will receive a trophy and $1,000 this spring.
“Mya is ambitious, resourceful and focused,” Karen Bochnovic, Chairperson of Academic Success at CCC, said. “She is an unusually driven student with a record of achievement that makes her an exceptional candidate for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award.”
Pile, an Associate in Science student and current president of the Student Government Association, was selected for the Governor Robert Scott Leadership Award. In 2004, the NC Association of Community College Presidents created this award to recognize student leadership on a statewide level while also honoring former Governor Bob Scott.
Governor Scott served as the state’s chief executive from 1968-1972 and then was president of the community college system for 12 years from 1983-1995. This award is designed to highlight outstanding curriculum student leadership and service. At the state level, Pile’s nomination, which includes his campus and community activities, letters of endorsement from college president Dr. Tracy Mancini and a faculty member, as well as an essay describing the student's outstanding leadership style, will be evaluated by representatives of the NC Community College System. If selected as the state recipient, Pile will receive a plaque and $1,000 or $250 as one of the five finalists.
“I am proud to know Mr. Pile and grateful for his service on campus while he pursues his own dream of completing a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Mancini. “The wisdom and humility with which he has approached his time at Carteret CC has made a difference in the lives of many students in and beyond our TRIO program. In addition, he has been a positive role model for his daughter, who will graduate from Carteret CC this coming May.”
All three students will be recognized as award recipients at the local level during Carteret Community College Awards Night in May.
