Board will meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday.
To access the meeting, visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/88221490826?pwd=dDVIZ3E1S0o2RXZQNW9jTW9QNUZ0dz09.
The board oversees the County Department of Social Services, the County Health Department and animal control. Anyone wishing to make a public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov to share the information they would like to see presented.
Agenda items include a presentation by board member Dr. Gregory Reichert regarding the Delta variant and updates from County Health Director Nina Oliver and DSS Director Jessica Adams. There will also be a report regarding Hepatitis-C and updates from Ms. Holman.
Under the consent agenda, there will be a request to approve $109,386 in state funding for COVID-19 mass vaccination planning and implementation, a request to accept $9,500 in federal funds for a Women, Infants and Children Breastfeeding Peer Counselor program, approval of a DSS energy outreach plan and approval to submit a letter in opposition of Senate Bill 693.
Council reschedules meeting
The Newport Town Council has rescheduled its regular meeting from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.
CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
A public forum will also be held, beginning at 4 p.m. for those who would like to make public comment.
The meeting agenda includes the administration of the oath of office for reappointed board members Melodie Darden and Catherine Parker and oath of office for newly appointed members Wrenn Johnson and Doug Starcke.
There will also be election of officers for 2021-22 and a discussion of committee assignments. Other items include a check presentation by Beaufort Ole Towne Rotary, introduction of new employees and discussion about a new college marquee.
PKS board to meet Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle. The meeting is open to the public.
Participants may also join the meeting virtually via webinar. A link to join the meeting will be available at the town website, townofpks.com.
EI board to meet Tuesday
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room beside the police department off Highway 58 and virtually via GoToWebinar.
Items on the agenda include an update on bids to dredge the channel at the Kelly Lane boat ramp, a beach driving presentation by Interim Police Chief Mike Panzarella and public and board recognition of the town’s lifeguards for their service this season.
To attend the meeting, visit register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1043108197618194192.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.