Season off to a slow start as no sea turtle nests reported in Emerald Isle yet

EMERALD ISLE — There were a record 2,358 sea turtle nests spotted on the state’s beaches in 2019, including 43 – the second highest number ever – in Emerald Isle.
Officials with the town’s all-volunteer turtle patrol team are hoping for big numbers again this year, but it’s off to a slow start.
“We’ve had absolutely no activity so far in Emerald Isle,” team coordinator Dale Baquer said Monday. “No nests, no false crawls, nothing.
“There has been one nest in Pine Knoll Shores, but that’s all, so far, for Bogue Banks.”
There have, however, been two turtles found dead in the past few days, one by boat strike. The other, a Kemp’s Ridley, was found deceased in marsh grass in the White Oak River off Mt. Pleasant Road in Swansboro.
A turtle team member recovered it for analysis.
“We get sea turtles basically anywhere there is water, so it’s not unusual to see them in (the White Oak River),” Ms. Baquer said. “They’ll come through almost anywhere, foraging for food.”
The team, she said, will respond to a call about a nest or stranding anywhere in the area. Those who spot one can call 252-646-8292.
Ms. Baquer said she’s not worried about the lack of nests on Bogue Banks, so far.
“There are nests south of us already, so we know they’re here and they usually move up from the south, so we should start seeing some activity soon,” she said.
As of early Monday afternoon, there had been 36 nests in the state, mostly from the South Carolina border to Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the state’s seaturtle.org website, seaturtle.org/nestdb/?view=1.
The nests have all been laid by loggerheads, the most common sea turtle in North Carolina, and have contained 1,191 eggs. Sixty-six eggs have been lost.
In North Carolina, the nesting season runs mid-May through August or later. The loggerhead usually comes ashore to nest three to five times during a nesting year and deposits an average of 120 eggs per nest. The eggs usually hatch within 60 days.
Whenever the turtles hit Emerald Isle’s strand, the team will be ready to track crawls, find nests and babysit them overnight.
“We haven’t been able to recruit, really, because of COVID-19, but we have 328 volunteers ready to go,” Ms. Baquer said. “I’m confident we’ll see good numbers of nests.”
Last year’s total of 43 in Emerald Isle was second only to the 52 in 2016, but there were 11 nests lost last year because of hurricanes and king tides.
Other 2019 nest totals on Bogue Banks were seven in Atlantic Beach, six in Indian Beach/Salter Path and three at Fort Macon State Park. There were 15 at Hammocks Beach State Park, just across Bogue Inlet in Swansboro.
Statewide in 2019, there were 243,396 eggs laid, of which 160,075 hatched. Of the nests, 2,293 were loggerheads, 63 were green turtles and two were Kemp’s Ridleys. The average number of eggs per nest was 116, and the earliest nest was May 4 at Cape Lookout.
When nests show signs of hatching, the Emerald Isle team members stand watch, sometimes through the night, and dig trenches to help the hatchlings make it to the ocean.
No one knows for sure why 2019 was a record year, but Ms. Baquer said DNA testing indicated nesting cycles peak about every three years.
In addition, experts said last year the numbers likely reflected the protections enacted a few decades ago for nesting females and their incubating eggs. The age of maturity of loggerheads is estimated to be more than 30 years.
For more information about the Emerald Isle turtle program, go to eiseaturtlepatrol.org.
