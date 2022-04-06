PELETIER — After many months of effort to get property owners to clean up eyesores and hazardous conditions, Peletier officials are in the process of sending letters advising owners they have 60 days to complete the work or the town will hire contractors and charge them for the cost of the cleanups.
Kris Jensen, the town’s part-time code enforcement and a lieutenant in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, spoke during commissioners’ meeting in town hall on Monday, April 4. He told the board “the letters are going out … after we get estimates of the cost of cleanup.”
There are five properties on the list: 1105 Highway 58, 189 Buck’s Corner, 169 Buck’s Corner, 119 Pettiford Road and Lee Court.
Problems include large piles of debris, general junk and dilapidated and unusable mobile homes, according to Lt. Jensen, who added that he’s still working to get compliance from other property owners.
Residents for the last couple of years have increased pressure on the town to get the conditions on neighbors’ properties improved.
The town is growing fast – with numerous new residential subdivisions completed, in progress or in the planning stages – and the population and character are changing, too, with more young families with children moving into new homes on what once was farmland or forest.
The rapid growth in much of western Carteret County is also dramatically increasing the number of fire and rescue calls in and near Peletier.
In his monthly report to commissioners Monday, Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter said the number of calls so far in 2022 is on pace to shatter the record of 2,059 in 2021, perhaps by 25 percent.
The department, which serves Peletier, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue and unincorporated county areas, such as the Stella community, answered 177 calls in March 2022, up from 163 in 2021.
The total number of calls for the district in February was 140 and normal in the month is about 110 to 125, according to the chief.
“So far (in 2021) we’ve had 507 calls in three months, Chief Hunter said. “We are keeping pace with it, but we are having people going out on multiple back-to-back-to-back calls” and then having to write up the required reports.
“It’s tough,” Chief Hunter added, “but we will increase staff on July 1,” the beginning of the new fiscal year. The department’s proposed $3.2 million budget for FY 2022-23 includes money for three new full-time firefighter-emergency medical technicians or paramedics – one for each shift – to address the rapid growth in service calls.
The department has submitted the budget to the county for approval.
Also during the meeting, Commissioner Steven Overby urged residents to come to town hall on Saturday, April 23 to participate with Carteret Big Sweep to in a cleanup of litter and trash along Highway 58. Big Sweep will supply the cleanup supplies, he added.
Those who want to help should meet at the town hall at 9 a.m.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
