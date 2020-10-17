MOREHEAD CITY — The Walmart Supercenter off Highway 24 was evacuated around noon Saturday due to a bomb threat.
According to emergency scanner reports, all entrances are blocked and law enforcement have been called in to sweep the building. Morehead City police are assisting with controlling traffic in the area.
This is a developing report.
