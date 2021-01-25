BEAUFORT — Citing health reasons, Bill Smith announced Monday night he is resigning from the Carteret County Board of Commissioners effective the end of this month.
Mr. Smith made the announcement during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday at the administration complex in Beaufort.
“Tonight will be my last commissioners’ meeting as a commissioner,” he said during the board comments portion of the meeting. “Due to health problems, I’m resigning my position as Carteret County commissioner for District 2, Newport, effective (Monday) Feb. 1.”
According to a release sent by the county Monday night after the meeting, Mr. Smith has served on the board since Dec. 6, 2010.
“In my comments shared with Commissioners this evening announcing my intent to resign, I thanked a lot of people who have been instrumental in my success over the last ten years,” Mr. Smith said in the release. “With their help, support and guidance, I have done my job as a Commissioner with what I felt was best for Carteret County and not for Bill Smith.”
After Mr. Smith announced his resignation, Commissioner Robin Comer presented him a plaque in recognition of his service, and his fellow commissioners wished him well and expressed their gratitude for his years of service to the county.
“On behalf of my fellow Commissioners and the citizens, I want to express my appreciation to Commissioner Smith for his ten years of dedicated service to Carteret County. We will certainly miss Commissioner Smith sharing a seat among us as we work for the betterment of Carteret County,” Chairperson Ed Wheatly said in the release. “We thank him for his dedication and loyalty. Most notably, we thank Commissioner Smith for his committed leadership as the 2020 Chairman during the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.