CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night not to participate in a state program – Lead for NC Fellowship – that would have placed a recent college graduate in a full-time position with the town for one year, funded mostly by the University of North Carolina.
The board voted during its monthly meeting in the town hall.
The graduate would have cost the town $17,000 over the one year.
Town Manager Frank Rush suggested that the town take advantage of the opportunity, and replace the recently approved town planner position. The worker would have primarily been assigned responsibility for administering the town's zoning program, code enforcement, and other development-related services.
“Additionally,” Rush said during the meeting, “the position would work on special projects assigned by the town manager, potentially including assistance with capital projects, grant administration and new grant applications, implementation of new technology to improve customer service and business processes, assistance to other town departments, and enhanced engagement with residents and property owners.”
The $17,000 the town would have paid under the program would have been far less than the approximate $65,000 expense for the town planner.
Rush added that the town would be able to select a fellow interested in a career in local government, would be a good fit and could be developed in a manner consistent with the town's values, then retain that individual in a full-time position with the town for the longer term.
He added, however, that the potential drawback to this approach is that the fellow would lack experience and would require more attention and patience than hiring an experienced employee. Additionally, the Fellow would not begin work until August, nearly six months from now, further delaying the benefit associated with the new position, and the town would need to continue to make do without a dedicated employee for these services in the meantime.
But Commissioner Steve Martin said Tuesday the board majority was concerned about those drawbacks, and about the amount of supervision time Rush would have had to provide.
Instead, the board wanted Rush to continue to advertise for the planner-code enforcement officer, a position Rush has said is difficult to fill.
“As noted during recent discussions about the new position, I remain somewhat concerned about the town's ability to attract an experienced professional for this new position, as there are several other communities engaged in similar searches that are offering higher salaries than … Cape Carteret,” Rush added in a memo to the board.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.