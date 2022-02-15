PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores might have to increase water rates in the near future.
Julie Anderson, finance director for the town, told commissioners of the issue Friday morning during their board meeting in town hall and online via GoToWebinar.
The problem, Ms. Anderson said, is that water enterprise fund, which pays for system improvements, is too low.
The last rate increase was years ago, and the town isn’t generating enough water revenue to keep that enterprise fund healthy, she said.
“When you look out five years,” she said, “we’re coming to a point where we need to look at our base rates.”
Commissioners last talked about the rates in May 2021.
At that time, town manager Brian Kramer said no changes in the rates were needed for fiscal year 2021-22, which began July 1, 2021. But he added then that the town needed to take a hard look at the rates soon.
During the meeting Friday, Ms. Anderson said the town leases space on its water tank to cell phone companies and gets revenue from that. However, that revenue is split 50-50 between the general fund and the water enterprise fund.
One option, she said, could be to change or eliminate that split.
In a memo to the board for the meeting, she put it this way: “An analysis of historical and future projected revenues and expenses indicate that the existing rate structure cannot adequately support the capital expenditures planned in the Water Enterprise Fund. In some years it narrowly covers operating expenditures, regular debt and advanced principal payments.”
Specifically, the town is looking at constructing a new water tower, which Mr. Kramer indicated could cost $1 million.
The memo states that in September 2010, the town went to a tiered usage rate structure, charging increasing fees for higher water usage, instead of a flat fee for all usage. That was long after many towns took that step, according to Ms. Anderson.
“At the time,” she said in the memo, “the average single family home used less than 2,500 gallons per month and the Town purposely kept that lowest usage rate tier the same as it had been ($3.03/1,000 gallons of usage).
“That lowest usage rate has been in place since the Town took over management of the water system in 2008. This means that the water usage rate for under 2,500 gallons per month has not changed in 14 years. The base rate for residential meters increased just 90 cents in 2010 from$ 10.10/month to $11.00/month,” she added.
In 2021, the average monthly usage was predominantly well above 2,500 gallons per month, with the multifamily units being the most common with lower than 2,500 gallons per month (primarily in the off-season months).
The board Friday asked Ms. Anderson to come back in April with options to consider during 2022-23 budget deliberations.
Any changes could then be included in the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
