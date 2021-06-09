Carteret adds 27 COVID-19 cases, cites more reporting delays

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department added 27 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its overall count Wednesday, but said another reporting delay by testing providers meant active cases only went up by two since Monday to 18.
The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday afternoon sat at 5,200, with 5,125 of those cases considered recovered and 57 deaths. Officials reported this week there have been delays in reporting cases from testing providers that can cause recovered cases to spike.
“An active case is one that is currently under the 10-day isolation period since either the date of testing or onset of symptoms,” the health department said in its Wednesday update.
The number of patients hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City remained at one Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Carteret County public school system has reported three additional COVID-19 cases May 28-June 2, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools since the pandemic began to 238 as of Friday afternoon.
The county is offering COVID-19 shots free of charge to anyone 12 years and older by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or by going online to myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.