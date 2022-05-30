church news

Tuttles Grove UMC
Tuttles Grove United Methodist Church, 1989 Highway 101, Beaufort, will host Calico Creek Bluegrass band for a gospel sing at 6 p.m. Saturday. Light refreshments will be provided. A love offering will be taken.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe, Oak Grove and Core Creek United Methodist Churches will host vacation Bible school 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, June 6-8. The theme will be “Knights of North Castle.”
It will include a Bible story with Sparky the Dragon puppet, music, crafts and science. Supper and beverage will be provided for the children each night.
Parents need to register children by Sunday, May 29. For information and registration forms, contact Tanya Lewis at 252-241-5896 or email gomamago43@yahoo.com.
