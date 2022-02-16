CRC issues variance, receives complaint about permitting of Salter Path house

ATLANTIC BEACH — State coastal property managers have signed off on a variance for two Atlantic Beach property owners to replace a septic tank.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Coastal Resources Commission held a business meeting Feb. 10 at the Beaufort Hotel on Lennoxville Drive. During the meeting, attorney Holly Ingram presented a variance request from sisters Heather Styron and Christine Goebel for a variance from oceanfront setback requirements for their property at 312 East Boardwalk in Atlantic Beach.
After deliberation, the CRC unanimously approved the variance request on all qualifications.
According to Ms. Ingram, Ms. Styron and Ms. Goebel requested the variance in order to replace the existing septic system on their property. The sisters wish to install a new system oceanward of the static vegetation line – the first line of stable vegetation on their property – which required the variance.
Ms. Ingram went on to say Ms. Styron and Ms. Goebel needed to put the new system in this location because of the size and shape of their lot. She said the sisters were concerned that alternate locations would risk stormwater flooding of the septic system or require them to remove two existing parking spaces from their property.
This wasn’t the only property issue in Carteret County to come before the CRC last week. During public comments, Salter Path property owner Roger Montague presented the CRC with an information packet voicing his concern about a residential two-story house built in his neighborhood on Shore Drive.
According to Mr. Montague’s information packet, as well as information he provided to the News-Times, the house built was never permitted by Carteret County officials, the N.C. Division of Coastal Management or the CRC. He said the original county permit, issued in 2015, was to repair a scallop house that had been on the property at that time and had sustained hurricane damage.
“No repairs took place,” Mr. Montague said in his written submitted comments. “New construction replaced the remains of the destroyed structure.”
Mr. Montague went on to say the county issued a variance in 2017 for “construction of a commercial fish house.” Later, the DCM issued a Coastal Area Management Act minor permit in 2019, after which the building became occupied without a certificate of occupancy. Construction temporarily stopped after the DCM issued a cease-and-desist order, but began again after the DCM issued a revised restoration agreement.
Mr. Montague said since the permit was issued, he’s filed state record requests and formal complaints with state agencies, which have taken months to years to receive answers. As of Feb. 10, he’s awaiting a response to a hearing request for his complaints from the N.C. Code Officials Qualification Board.
DCM Public Information Officer Christy Simmons said in a Monday email that the division’s previous reply in September 2021 to News-Times inquiries about permitting concerns remain the division’s official response.
“It’s the DCM’s understanding that Mr. Montague didn’t appeal the county variance allowing the second story (to the constructed building),” Ms. Simmons said. “The division has received a public records request from Mr. Montague, and it’s in queue for fulfillment by DCM counsel and staff.”
In the division’s September 2021 email, Ms. Simmons said the DCM had been in contact with Mr. Montague and responded to his CAMA related concerns.
“Mr. Montague’s concern about the property has also been investigated by the DEQ’s Office of Internal Audit upon referral from the Office of the State Auditor,” she said. “That investigation found that the allegations regarding staff actions and decision weren’t substantiated and DEQ closed the complaint.”
News-Times staff also reached out to Carteret County officials for comment after the CRC meeting. However, no response was made prior to press time.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.