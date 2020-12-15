CEDAR POINT — Commissioners will make history Tuesday night when they swear in the first Cedar Point town manager in the municipality’s history.
Current Town Administrator David Rief, whom the town hired in August 2019, will take the oath of office during the Tuesday meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Only Mr. Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun will be in the town hall. To attend virtually, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/86772813983?pwd=cWN6djc2a1dZOCtIZERhaS93czYvQT09. You can also call in by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and entering meeting ID 86772813983, followed by the password, 126528.
Mr. Rief, who has been a building and zoning inspector, permit officer, planner and town attorney for other eastern North Carolina municipalities, will take office three weeks after the board, on Nov. 24, voted 4-0 to switch from the mayor-council form of government to the council-manager form. The motion that night also added a fifth commissioner to the board, to be elected in November 2021. Commissioner John Nash brought up both changes during a meeting September.
Under the new system, all employees in the 32-year-old town will report directly to the manager. All except the town attorney can be hired or fired by the manager under the council-manager system.
The change leaves Bogue and Peletier as the only towns in Carteret County still in the mayor-council system, which can operate with or without an administrator. Neither of those towns have an administrator, and elected officials are responsible for overseeing town functions, such as public works, parks and public safety.
Also during Cedar Point’s Tuesday meeting, U.S. Marines will come to town hall to pick up the town’s collections for Toys for Tots and the board will consider approval of two Unified Development Ordinance text amendments.
