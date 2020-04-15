BEAUFORT – The Carteret County Board of Education will meet in emergency session at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider two items.
The board will consider and potentially approve a contract with HWKG Inc., d/b/a Sharks Den of Emerald Isle, to partner with the school system’s child nutrition department to provide meals to students while schools are closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board will also consider a waiver of the $50,000 limit on the superintendent’s contracting authority for child nutrition to permit the superintendent, if needed, to enter contracts with other restaurants to provide meals for distribution to students while schools are closed for the pandemic.
This emergency meeting will be held electronically. The public may attend virtually by calling 252-515-7449 and using participant pin 1581 to listen to the meeting.
