Cape Carteret boat ramp permits go on sale next month with higher fees for non-residents

CAPE CARTERET — Boaters who don’t live in Cape Carteret will have to pay a bit more this year to use the town’s boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street.
Town commissioners agreed to increase the fee during a budget work session earlier this spring. The annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, remains $100 and allows unlimited use of the ramp. Residents who do not own property, like renters, can get the $100 permit if they show proof of residence within the town limits.
The fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier, however, increased from $200 to $250, and the fee for all others increased from $300 to $350.
During the budget session April 28, commissioners said they thought the fee would still be a bargain compared to rates charged by commercial operations.
In part, the increases were to limit demand since the ramp is often heavily used and parking can be a problem, with some boaters leaving trailers on private property along Manatee Street.
“The Board of Commissioners considers strategic adjustments to the fee schedule each year to ensure that the boat ramp remains a self-sustaining amenity and to maintain a balance in the number of daily users of the facility,” town manager Zach Steffey said in an email Monday.
New permits will go on sale at town hall Tuesday for town residents and Monday, June 21 for all others. All are good from Thursday, July 1 through Thursday, June 30, 2022.
According to Mr. Steffey, the town budgeted $47,000 in ramp permit fee revenue for fiscal 2020-21, but sold 503 permits, including replacements and additional passes to the same household. As such, the fee generated $53,055 in revenue.
Mr. Steffey said in his email Monday his proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget estimates $53,000 in revenue from the fees.
“It is difficult to speculate how the change in pricing will impact the number of permits,” Mr. Steffey added. “Previously when fees were raised the number of passes issued was not substantially impacted.”
The town board also implemented fines for improper use of the facility, ranging from $50 per day for failure to display a boat decal to $200 per day for parking at the ramp without a permit.
The town leases the ramp and the property on which it is located for $3,614.67 every three months, Mr. Steffey said, or $14,458.68 annually. The facility is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The decal stickers are available at town hall on Dolphin Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Cape Carteret residents get one sticker for the $100 fee, but can get additional stickers for $25 each. The maximum is four. Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier get one sticker for $250 and can get one additional sticker for $50.
Non-commercial residents of other towns get one sticker for $350 and can get one additional one for $75.
To get the stickers, all most show their boat and trailer registrations.
