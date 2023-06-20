STELLA — A brazen resiliency and stubborn disposition led 24-year-old Ukrainian refugee Kate Zherdestka and her 18-year-old sister Daria to defy the odds at survival after leaving war-torn Ukraine by seeking a new chance in America. On June 1, Kate finally arrived in the U.S. starting a new chapter in her life with Patrick and Nancy Curley of Stella. Daria was not able to travel with her sister because her passport was soon to be out of date, requiring a return home until documentation could be acquired.
Once Daria gets her new passport, plans are for her to join her sister in Stella. "Hopefully, she'll be here by the end of the month (June),” Kate said.
After 12 months of living in various refugee camps across western Europe and experiencing homelessness twice, Kate and Daria finally landed a sponsorship with the Curleys in Stella, through a Rotary Club International program that is seeking sponsors for refugees entitled Welcome.Us.
Curley, a member of the Morehead City Evening Club, made comment on his connecting with Kate and Daria. “When I had a connection request with Kate and Daria, we talked back and forth and met on Zoom. I have two adult daughters who have moved out and have two empty bedrooms, so I knew we had the resources for Kate and her sister. When my wife and I asked if we could sponsor them, they said yes.”
When Kate was granted a 90-day travel window, she decided to take it after having discussed it with her younger sister. The two decided it wasn’t worth the risk of losing the window and not being able to travel again at all but are in constant contact. “We decided ultimately to not take the risk, given the circumstances,” Kate explained. “We’re very close. We’re talking pretty usually, and she’s giving me regular updates. I feel bad that I left her, but this is how things are right now.”
In addition to being in contact with Daria, Kate is also in fairly regular communication with her parents. “They don’t have internet every day, so we’re not able to connect as often. But when they can, we talk,” she said. “They were able to move to a safer part of Ukraine. There’s less bombings where they are, and the front lines are farther away. They’re safe.”
While Kate and Daria are close, they’re completely different from each other. “Daria is a completely different person than I am. She’s a social butterfly, loves spending time with people, loves partying and being around crowds,” Kate described. “And she’s a very artistic and girly person. I think she’ll be interested in getting a degree here in some sort of art.” She also described Daria as a very good person with a kind soul and noted that she wants to adopt every animal around her. “Even the crocodiles — she thinks they’re so cute. She’s also very outdoorsy and loves cowboys. She wanted to know before she got here if they’re really real. She wants to meet the cowboys.”
Kate spent her childhood in libraries and participating in Odessa’s festivals and summer events. “I was very involved in Ukraine,” she said. “I always helped out during festivals. And I love learning, especially language. If I find it interesting, I want to learn more about it. So, I can speak English, Ukrainian, Russian and Korean, and I can understand some German and French. I love reading, and I’ve always been a reader. I love being able to travel through different dimensions and worlds. I spent most of my childhood in libraries. It was a punishment for me to get outside. My mother was always like, 'Stop reading all day, go outside and get sun on your skin!' I hated it.” Patrick even made sure a library card was one of the first documents she acquired upon arrival to the states.
Patrick commented on his recent enjoyment in conversing with and being around Kate. “Kate is an absolute pleasure to hang out with,” he said. “She’s highly intelligent and is capable of having great conversations. She’s just great. She’s like my other daughter in a way. I have a great relationship with her and Daria, too. I see this as a thrill. I’m getting so much joy out of being able to help.”
While Kate continues to settle into Stella, she’s simultaneously meeting with various media outlets and community members to speak about her story and raise awareness on the war-torn city, Odessa, once home to just over a million people.
“Many of the buildings have been destroyed by the Russians,” Kate said. “Our port has been invaded three times, and there’s been a lot of destruction. I know a lot of people who have left. Most are in Europe now because it’s easier to travel there than it is to the U.S. A lot of people left within the first few months of the war when the bombing was really, really bad.”
Odessa is known as the Pearl of the Black Sea since it’s the only deep-water port. It’s been a highly strategic point of leverage for the Russians as they currently occupy the port, blockading the way out through the Mediterranean Sea. “Ukraine is one of the bread baskets of Europe. All their grain goes out of Odessa.” Patrick explained. “The only way the Ukrainian Navy can get out is through that port. It’s highly strategic and a huge target for Russia.”
Despite the struggle, Kate still expresses great love and concern for her city and country. “Odessa is beautiful. It still is, in some places,” she notes. “It’s just very historical and cultural – there are many old and beautiful buildings from the 19th, 18th, 17th and 16th centuries. It’s a city with roots down to the Greek and Roman Empire and is infamous for tourists. You can spend two weeks there, and still not see everything. Now, most of the buildings have been destroyed.”
Over the next few years, Patrick's and Nancy’s job is to help Kate and Daria navigate through this next chapter and get them to a place they can eventually be on their own. “My job, really, isn't to take care of her and Daria. Her job – and I say in jest – is to get out of my house,” Patrick explained. “So really, my job as a sponsor is to guide her to be able to be on her own. So that’s what we’ve been doing. We’re going through job searches, making community contacts, and meeting people through churches and through the Rotary because they have a lot of connections. But our attitude is that we don’t care how long they stay. If it’s two years or if it’s 10 years. We want them to move in with us and not worry about paying for groceries or rent. We just want them to work and save. Kate’s an adult, she’s her own person, she’s going to do her own thing, but she’s more than welcome to stay in our home for as long as she wants. And I tell Kate that my wife and I are her parachute. She can take a risk if she wants, because she can always come back.”
Although an unusual experience for her, Kate has felt very grateful for Patrick and Nancy, as well as the unconditional support she’s been receiving from community members. “I’ve been so surprised by the amount of people who want to help. It’s not common in Ukraine,” she said. “It’s been unusual for me to see random people wanting to help because I’m a complete stranger to these people. I’m no one to them, but they want to help. It’s been amazing. Over the previous year, I’ve been going at it by myself. I’d been searching for places to stay, trying to save money. it was just really hard. It’s been a very big relief to have someone want to help.”
In addition to the exposure of local communities reaching out a helping hand, Kate had other things to adjust to. “It’s been very different in a cultural sense,” she said. “The food is so sweet here. I am not able to drink or eat half of the food because it is so sweet. Also, the variety of food, to be able to pick whatever you want is new. And the portions are so big. I’m not able to eat it all — who is able to eat all that? In Ukraine, if you’re talking about the flavor of food, you won’t find anything that sweet. We have a lot of spicy food, and our plates are much smaller, literally a third of the plates here. Also, 90% of the time, we’re cooking at home. We’re not eating out. Also, not taking your shoes off in a house is new. In Ukraine, if you don’t take your shoes off right away, you’ll for sure get kicked out. But I like it here, though. It’s a slow, peaceful way of life. So that feels somewhat normal. It was surreal though, to get here and see people just living their lives. It was surreal to know that you came from this environment where it’s not safe to be in the streets, and where you’re listening to the radio to find out if the rockets are flying to your location. It’s weird to realize that somewhere outside of all that, people are just living their lives.”
Patrick described his experience thus far with Kate and her adjustments as well. “We watch what’s going on in Ukraine on TV, right? But it’s not real to us — it’s somewhere else. But Kate puts a face on it. She gives a voice to it. She shows up at a Rotary meeting and is able to say, 'I just came from there. It’s real.' And I think that’s why people embrace her — she’s so valuable because as Americans we may watch the news and see it on TV, but it’s not ‘real.’ So, Kate is a wonderful ambassador. She’s done great interviews and is doing great work.”
Kate feels like she’s finally able to breathe after the year she’s had. After leaving Odessa with one suitcase and two backpacks, she’s done everything she can to keep her and Daria afloat. “We didn’t leave with a lot of stuff, and the refugee camps were mostly temporary, so when they close, we’d have to try to find another one. We were homeless twice and spent a lot of time in train stations. I can’t say this was easy, but I’m good at solving problems. When you know you don’t have any other options, you do what you have to do. I’m glad to have arrived here. I feel like I can start over and do things right.”
“If you look up the word resiliency in the dictionary, you’d see Kate. She works really hard at leveraging resources. She always has a plan A, B, C, D and E,” Patrick added.
Kate noted that she and Daria plan to pursue new avenues of life that include college degrees and good jobs. Kate hopes to study information technology and journalism. She looks forward to Daria’s pending arrival and hopes to eventually see her parents come to the states as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.