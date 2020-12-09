CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing person for a welfare check.
Frank Winston Quinn III, a white, 24-year-old male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds, was last seen leaving Carteret Health Care in Morehead City Nov. 28. He resides in Atlantic Mobile Home Park in Newport.
In a release, the CCSO said Mr. Quinn has a history of drug abuse and is in need of a welfare check. Anyone with information is asked to notify detective Lt. Derek Moore at 252-728-8400, Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911 or crime stoppers at 252-726-4636.
