Left to right, Jason Holland, mayor of Emerald Isle; Candice Dooley, town parks and recreation director; Diane Schools and Isabel Stout, co-ordinators and stewards; Kate Sullivan and Mare Rudicell, stewards; and seated: Maripat Wright, Judy Whatley and Val Albright, stewards; pose for the dedication of Emerald Isle’s new network of mini libraries Thursday at the town administration building. (Photo by Sue Toth, Friends of the Western Carteret Public Library)