BEAUFORT — Carteret County’s state test scores for 2021-22 improved from the previous year, which saw a steep decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting schools.
According to the state’s accountability report released Sept. 1 by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, county students outperformed the state average by about 20% in certain areas, including ACT scores and high school math and biology.
School officials reported overall 65.5% of county students scored proficient on end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) exams.
In addition, the county’s graduation rate increased by 2 percentage points to 86.5% and was slightly above the state average.
While there was improvement, with the COVID-19 pandemic still significantly impacting students and schools last year, student performance on EOGs and EOCs continued to be below levels reported for the 2018-19 year, which was the last full year prior to the pandemic disruptions that began in March 2020.
Because of disruptions caused by the pandemic, the report for 2021-22 is the first since 2018-19 to feature all components of the state’s accountability framework, including the calculation of A-F school performance grades and academic growth designations. State education officials cautioned that scores are predictably lower than in 2018-19 and results are not objectively comparable to previous years due to the numerous factors that disrupted instruction the past three years.
The student achievement data for the 2021-22 school year are based on analysis of end-of-grade and end-of-course tests. The data provide the percentage of students who scored at Level 3 (grade level proficiency) and at Level 4 (college and career readiness).
The report also measures the amount of academic growth students experience from the beginning until the end of the academic year.
For Carteret County, 14 of 16 schools eligible for measurement met or exceeded growth expectations for the 2021-22 school year. The two schools that did not meet growth standards were Harkers Island Elementary School and Morehead City Elementary School.
In addition, Tiller School, a public charter elementary school in Beaufort, did not meet growth standards.
As for the overall school performance letter grades, no county public school received below C, and no schools dropped to low-performing status. According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, low-performing schools are those that receive a performance grade of D or F and do not exceed growth standards in certain academic areas.
While Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson acknowledged there is still work ahead to help students catch up on the loss of academic skills experienced during the pandemic, he said the report reflected the perseverance of students and staff during a difficult time.
“There is much to celebrate in the state assessment results shared by the State Board of Education," he said. "When we see our students exceeding the state average by 20-plus % in multiple areas, we clearly see the success our students are achieving and recognize the hard work and commitment of our teachers, staff and administrators. More impressively, students achieved this level of success in the midst of a pandemic.”
“Though we are filled with pride for our students and teammates, we are not satisfied,” Dr. Jackson continued. “The data also demonstrates that we still have work to do. We are committed to each and every one of our students and will continue to give our all to meet the needs of the children of Carteret County.”
Of county schools, Croatan High School and the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School received A’s for overall academic performance. Schools receiving B’s were East Carteret High, West Carteret High, Morehead City Middle, Broad Creek Middle, White Oak Elementary and Atlantic Elementary schools.
Schools receiving C’s were Beaufort Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary, Beaufort Middle and Newport Middle schools.
County school officials reported 59.5% of students in grades three through eight scored proficient in reading, with 63.8% proficient in math. About 77.9% of students in grades five and eight scored proficient in science.
Overall, 70.5% of CCPS students in grades 9-12 showed proficiency, while the state average was 49.9%. Drilling down to subject areas, CCPS math 1 proficiency reached 54.7%, while the state average remained at 33.1% proficient. CCPS students also reached higher proficiency in math 3, with 75.6% proficient, which is 22.2 percentage points ahead of the state average. In biology, 80% of county students scored proficient, which was 27.9% above the state average. As for English II, 72% of county students scored proficient, compared to 57.9% statewide.
Graduation rates, ACT scores
In addition to test score results, the state released graduation rates for 2021-22, showing that the county’s rate increased 2 percentage points from the previous year and was slightly above the state average.
The report showed that 86.5% of county students completed high school in four years or less in 2021-22. That compares to 84.5% the previous year.
The 2021-22 graduation rate is above the state average of 86.2%. The state rate fell from 87% in 2020-21.
The graduation rate for each high school was: CHS, above 95%, up from 88.9% the previous year; ECHS, 85.2%, down from 89.5% the previous year; and WCHS, 80.5%, up from 79.3% the previous year.
The state also released results of the 2021-22 ACT college readiness exam administered to all juniors. County juniors outperformed their peers, with 62% of Carteret County juniors testing college ready, compared to 41.7% statewide. The results show the percentage of juniors who achieve a composite score of 17, the minimum admission requirement set by the University of North Carolina system.
State superintendent comments
As projected earlier this year in an analysis by the Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration, many North Carolina students will require months of additional learning time, possibly over several years, because of disruptions forced by the pandemic. The performance of North Carolina students during the 2021-22 school year also mirrors trends reported in recent weeks by several other states that also showed declines from pre-pandemic performance levels.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said educators, students and their families are to be commended for their focus and hard work during a challenging year.
“Students and schools in North Carolina faced the same hurdles last year as others across the nation,” Truitt said. “They began the 2021-22 school year handicapped by the year before, that for many, was defined by remote instruction that proved to be less effective than in-person learning. Last year, too, was not without challenges with student and teacher absences because of quarantines and other significant difficulties.”
She continued, “Last year’s accountability results are really a testament to the resilience, dedication and commitment of thousands of educators across the state. They know as I do that we still have a steep hill to climb and that every step matters.”
For 2021-22, 864 schools in North Carolina were identified as low-performing, up from 488 in 2018-19. The number of low-performing districts increased to 29 from eight in 2018-19.
