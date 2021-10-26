Carteret adds 7 new cases, no additional hospitalizations Tuesday as COVID-19 trends stabilize

CARTERET COUNTY — Falling in line with state and nationwide trends, COVID-19 metrics in Carteret County appear to be stabilizing, with health officials reporting only seven new cases and no additional hospitalizations Tuesday.
The new cases bring the county’s overall total to 8,416 confirmed cases since March 2020, of which 100 are reportedly active as of Tuesday afternoon. Recovered cases stand at 8,225, and the death toll is 91, with the most recent death announced Oct. 19.
The number of hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City was unchanged from Monday at seven. Of those, three patients are reportedly fully vaccinated and the other four are not fully vaccinated.
According to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, after peaking around early September, new COVID-19 cases are steadily decreasing across the state, a trend mirrored at the national level, as well. September was the deadliest month on record for COVID-19 in Carteret County with 16 deaths reported in one month.
Commented