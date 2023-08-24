CARTERET COUNTY — A group of 41 middle school students, teachers and parents toured Boston, taking in historic sites Aug. 4-7.
Broad Creek Middle School (BCMS) educator Heather Blackwell, media coordinator Collin Morris, eighth-grade social studies teacher, and Mollie Mayse, school psychologist, along with Beaufort Middle School eighth-grade teacher Catie Williamson led the trip.
Students from BCMS, Beaufort Middle School and Morehead City Middle School participated, along with teacher and parent chaperones.
Highlights from the trip included watching a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park, visiting the Boston Tea Party Museum, walking the battle sites of Concord and Lexington, taking a Boston Duck Tour, seeing the location of the Salem witch trials and eating lunch in Chinatown.
The group flew out of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and the trip was called Blackwell's Boston Adventure.
Blackwell said, “Walking the Freedom Trail in Boston really makes history come alive for these students, who study the American Revolution as eighth-graders.”
She added that students enjoyed cheering on the Red Sox.
“Among the group was Mr. Morris, who is our BCMS baseball coach, as well as several baseball players,” she said. “The Boston Duck Tour was fantastic.”
Blackwell said the tour started on land with a bus, and “then we drove right into the Charles River, where our transportation transformed into a boat. The students got to throw tea into the Boston Harbor, just like our ancestors did in 1773.”
Two BCMS students received full scholarships to attend the trip. Krista Brown was sponsored by TransImpact, and Maritzel Perez de la Cruz was sponsored by Doug and Erin Starcke of Emerald Isle.
Williamson and Blackwell are already planning a middle school trip for next summer, to either Boston, New York or California. Details will be finalized once school starts, according to Blackwell.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
