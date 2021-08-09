Carteret County confirms 102 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County reported confirming 102 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the largest increase seen in several months.
The new cases reported by the Carteret County Health Department Monday afternoon bring the county’s overall total to 5,578 cases confirmed since March 2020. Active cases went from 86 as of Friday afternoon to 132 Monday, while recovered cases stand at 5,387 and deaths at 59.
According to data from the health department, the Newport zip code 28570 has the most active COVID-19 cases right now with 42, followed by Morehead City zip code 28557 with 24. The Beaufort zip code 28516 currently has 17 active cases, the Swansboro zip code 28584 has 12 and Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach have seven active cases apiece. Other communities with reported active cases include Stella, three, Harkers Island, five, Sea Level, one, and Smyrna, three.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also continued to climb Monday, with 15 patients reported at the facility for COVID-19 treatment as of that afternoon. The number of hospitalizations stood at 13 Friday, up from just one or two daily hospitalizations earlier in the summer.
The increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend is the largest one seen the coronavirus last peaked in Carteret County over the winter. Since Friday, North Carolina health officials have confirmed nearly 16,000 new cases, with more than 6,800 reported Sunday alone, the most since early February.
Health officials say the uptick in cases and hospitalizations is a result of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. The strain is reportedly more infectious and deadlier than prior variants.
The health department encourages all individuals 12 years of age and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to be protected against delta and other variants of the virus. To make a vaccination appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or look up other providers at myspot.nc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.