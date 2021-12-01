Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations largely stable in Carteret since Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Wednesday COVID-19 metrics, including the number of active cases and related hospitalizations, were largely unchanged since the last update Monday.
According to Wednesday’s report, there are currently 77 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, down by one since Monday. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also decreased by one to stand at four as of Wednesday afternoon. The majority of those hospitalized, three out of the four, are reportedly not fully vaccinated against the disease.
Though active cases were largely stable, the county still added 22 new confirmed cases since Monday, bringing the overall total to 8,822 cases documented since March 2020. The vast majority of the cases, 8,652, have reportedly recovered, while 93 residents have died.
The latest Carteret County specific update comes the same day as the U.S. confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California. The variant was first detected in South Africa last week and has since been identified in numerous other countries.
Health officials continue to urge vaccination in face of the new variant. To sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine or a booster shot, call the County Health Department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or contact your health provider.
