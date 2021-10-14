OCEAN — A substitute teacher is speaking out after getting suspended by Carteret County Schools for taking photos of female students during a weightlifting class at Croatan High School.
Lee Walter addressed the matter Oct. 10 in a video posted to Facebook that as of Thursday evening had been shared 271 times and viewed 7,700 times.
“I got in front of the story with that Facebook Live,” he said in a phone interview with the News-Times. “The first 12 hours sucked, and I was shocked. It took 24 to 48 hours to see what I was in. It was rough. It’s been rough at points, no doubt. It has not been fun, but we have experienced a crazy amount of support. It was super clear that it was a misunderstanding.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson told the News-Times students notified administrators a substitute teacher had taken pictures and videos of them during weightlifting class Oct. 7. The News-Times will not identify any students involved in the incident.
According to the statement, the substitute teacher was immediately removed from class and law enforcement was notified of the allegation. The students’ parents were contacted by school administrators. School officials are continuing to investigate the allegations.
“The safety of students and staff are of paramount concern,” Dr. Jackson said in the statement. “We appreciate the students who reported the incident to the administration and the school officials who took quick action.”
In the video that often finds Mr. Walter emotional, he explained he and his wife are fans of CrossFit, a cross-discipline fitness regimen. When he saw the female students doing deadlifts in the class, he said he took two live photos of a single deadlift repetition and texted them to his wife. He claims he sent two because he messed up the first one.
Apple iPhones record what happens 1.5 seconds before and after a photo is taken as part of the “live photo” feature.
“The reason why I did it was a simple update to my wife about how my day is going,” Mr. Walter said in the Facebook video.
He continues that the situation was a “horrible misunderstanding” and said “they were completely harmless photos.” He also apologized to the student.
In a statement issued separately from the school system, Carteret County public information officer Nick Wilson said, “based on the information reported to the sheriff’s office, they have determined that no criminal laws have been violated and referred the matter back to the Carteret County Public School System administration.”
In the interview with the News-Times, Mr. Walter said he wanted to make two things clear: only one female student made a complaint and law enforcement was already on hand, in the form of school resource officer Lt. Timothy Quillen, at the time of the incident.
“There’s reports of 10 girls making a complaint,” Mr. Walter alleges. “They did not. One student made a complaint to the SRO saying it made her uncomfortable. A law enforcement officer was the first person to hear it. He took the report. He notified the school administration. It wasn’t a thing where the school heard this complaint and felt they needed to report it to the sheriff’s office.”
Instead, Mr. Walter claims school administration followed up on the complaint and 10 students reportedly confirmed they saw him take a photo.
The incident/investigation report filed by Lt. Quillen and reviewed by the News-Times lists the number of victims as “1.”
Mr. Walter said he met Wednesday afternoon with assistant superintendent Blair Probst and claimed no further action was taken against him and he remains suspended pending the investigation.
Mr. Walter said he has been a substitute teacher with the county since 2017, except for disruptions by deployments with the U.S. Army Reserve. He is currently an assistant professor of military science at East Carolina University.
