COVID hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care increase over weekend

CARTERET COUNTY — COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased to three Monday, according to the latest report from the Carteret County Health Department.
The count as of Friday afternoon was two hospitalizations, up from zero reported earlier last week. Hospitalizations are beginning to climb state and nationwide after falling in May and June.
Meanwhile, total confirmed cases increased by four Monday, to 5,305 documented cases in the county since March 2020. Active cases fell slightly, from 29 to 26, while recovered cases increased by seven to 5,220. To date, 59 county residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The health department hosts weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays at its office on Bridges Street. The vaccine is free, regardless of insurance status, to everyone 12 years and older.
To make an appointment for the vaccine, contact the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or go to myspot.nc.gov.
