A roofing contractor died Wednesday morning after falling from the Morehead City Library, according to emergency officials.
The Morehead City Fire Department confirmed that an employee of A-D's Metal Roofing Company of Morehead City fell from the roof at approximately 8:25 a.m. on South 8th Street.
The contractor was transported to Carteret Health Care where he succumbed to his injuries.
Official records show A-D's Metal Roofing Company began work on the municipal building Sunday.
The roofing company has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since February 2015.
The incident is currently under investigation by the State Department of Labor.
The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) will be conducting an investigation.
The Morehead City Library will be closed today. No further information is available at this time.
